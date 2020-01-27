Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,639,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,908,000 after buying an additional 781,672 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $11.71 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have commented on GE. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

