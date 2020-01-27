Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

