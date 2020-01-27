Arizona State Retirement System Has $20.11 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

