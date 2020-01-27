Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,217 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.85 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

