Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $7.21 on Monday, reaching $178.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,171. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

