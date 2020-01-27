Aspiriant LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,238,000 after buying an additional 324,348 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after buying an additional 144,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 339,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 107,507 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,087 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

