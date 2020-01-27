Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Acquires $35,460.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00.

Shares of AC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

