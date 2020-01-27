Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.61

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 97870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

AY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 78.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 115.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 17.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 134,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. 41.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

