Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $125.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Atmos Energy traded as high as $117.90 and last traded at $116.53, with a volume of 33262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.38.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.27.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,272,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 951,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,489,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 913,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,060,000 after buying an additional 59,779 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 293.1% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 893,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after buying an additional 666,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

