aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on LIFE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.
Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.