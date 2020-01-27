aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LIFE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.