Auctus Market Capitalization Tops $224,867.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. Auctus has a market capitalization of $224,867.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.03320227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00126762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,855,815 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

