Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Shares Down 9.5%

Aura Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) shares were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 4,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

About Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. The company offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. It also sells its developed and patented force electromagnetic linear actuators.

