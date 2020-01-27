Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) Short Interest Update

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARS. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auris Medical by 35.5% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Auris Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Auris Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EARS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Auris Medical stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,662. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Auris Medical has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

