Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.84. 15,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,813. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.