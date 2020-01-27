Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Avingtrans (LON:AVG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON AVG opened at GBX 297.80 ($3.92) on Thursday. Avingtrans has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.10 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.02 ($4.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 million and a P/E ratio of 37.23.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

