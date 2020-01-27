AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.65-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $970M – 1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

AZZ opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AZZ has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

