Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Billion

Analysts expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to post sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $25.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.61 billion to $28.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

BKR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 386,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

