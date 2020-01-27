Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Purchases $30,856.02 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 9,129 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $30,856.02.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 10,488 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $34,925.04.

On Friday, January 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,988 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $20,658.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,989 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $19,883.48.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 9,979 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,431.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,528 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $27,119.04.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $18,914.40.

On Monday, January 6th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $18,860.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $18,637.20.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

Ballantyne Strong stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,644. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.