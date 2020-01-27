BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Head-To-Head Survey

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $35.32 billion 0.99 $3.52 billion N/A N/A CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH $51.05 million 2.35 $10.82 million $2.17 11.22

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 12.22% 15.73% 1.09% CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 19.97% 11.38% 1.25%

Summary

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company offers merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

