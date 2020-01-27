Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,241,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $32.93. 33,621,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $295.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

