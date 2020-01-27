Bank of America Initiates Coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.
About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.