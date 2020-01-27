Bank of America Initiates Coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,986,000 after buying an additional 158,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,457,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,136,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 732,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,035,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 708,412 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

