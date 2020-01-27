Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a $75.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. FIX raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.26.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

