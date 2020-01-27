BANKEX (BKX) Market Capitalization Achieves $730,878.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $730,878.00 and approximately $52,139.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Simex and Hotbit. Over the last week, BANKEX has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.42 or 0.05564354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026911 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00127379 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Simex, Hotbit, Upbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

