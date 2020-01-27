Barclays Increases MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $40.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE:MGM opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3,157.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

