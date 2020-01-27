Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME) Director Gary Gordon Cope Buys 45,000 Shares

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME) Director Gary Gordon Cope acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$19,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,776,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,895.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53. Barsele Minerals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barsele Minerals from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

