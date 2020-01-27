Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.74. 6,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,919. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

