Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.39. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,662. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

