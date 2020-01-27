Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,268 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $36.16. 34,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,662. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

