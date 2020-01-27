Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,445 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $51.93. 1,238,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,793,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.