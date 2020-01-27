Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,749,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,061,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

