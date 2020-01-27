BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 10,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BCE by 5.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 22.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in BCE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. BCE has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 88.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

