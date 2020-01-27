Beam 24-Hour Volume Tops $23.56 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00007172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $33.42 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.03245047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,830,240 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

