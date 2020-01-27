Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $907,765.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $10.39. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000208 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,443,982,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

