Beck Bode LLC Cuts Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 2.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.06. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $352.00. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTES shares. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.96.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

