Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,000. Dominion Energy makes up 3.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.70. 528,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,040. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

