Beck Bode LLC Raises Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Cyberark Software makes up approximately 1.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,329. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $77.43 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.23.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

