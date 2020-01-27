Beck Bode LLC Reduces Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.32% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRMT. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

America's Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

