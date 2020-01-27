Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Sells $7,155,179.14 in Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BDX traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.75. 1,571,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,696. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $280.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

