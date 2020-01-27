Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $50.98 and $18.94. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $30,366.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 213,928,826 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

