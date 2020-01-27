BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.27). BeyondAirInc . reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XAIR. ValuEngine raised BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

BeyondAirInc . stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 184,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,797. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.16.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,590.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $26,544.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,830.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

