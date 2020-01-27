Bezop Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,348.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Bezop has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Bezop has a market cap of $191,440.00 and $1,348.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.03259695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00202719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00125036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Exrates, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

