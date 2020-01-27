BidaskClub Lowers ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised ChipMOS Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

IMOS stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $963.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.63. ChipMOS Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,406,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

