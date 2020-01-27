Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.32. Biocept shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 39,028 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative net margin of 552.54% and a negative return on equity of 268.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

