BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading 1% Higher

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 176.04% and a negative net margin of 193.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

