Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 85.2% in January

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biomerica alerts:

BMRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley set a $6.30 price target on Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

BMRA remained flat at $$3.01 on Friday. 14,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.