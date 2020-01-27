Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052,972 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,948,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,796 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,920,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,496,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.