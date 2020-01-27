Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,728 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 4.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 153,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

NYSE NVO opened at $61.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

