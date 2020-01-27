Birch Capital Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,470.49.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,264.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

