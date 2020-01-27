Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

