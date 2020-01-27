Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.61.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLT opened at $320.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.49 and a 1 year high of $320.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

